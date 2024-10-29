No plans to hand over IMH to NGOs, clarifies TN health minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Monday, said that the Institute of Mental Health will not be handed over to any NGOs or private organisations, as reported on social media platforms.

Responding to queries from reporters on Monday, Subramanian said that in all hospitals, activities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds are taken up and the same will be encouraged in IMH. However, IMH is not going to be transferred to NGOs or private companies.

This comes after Health Secretary Supriya Sahu’s recent letter to the Director of Medical Education Dr J Sangumani to prepare a proposal to convert the Institute of Mental Health into an organisation managed by a not-for-profit wholly government-owned company, registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act.

In the letter dated October 23, the health secretary said this would ensure the government company setup has financial and administrative flexibility and get the required expertise from the company’s board. The health secretary had said, the present organisational set-up is not capable of handling the transformational change that is required at IMH.