No plans to hand over IMH to NGOs, clarifies TN health minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Monday, said that the Institute of Mental Health will not be handed over to any NGOs or private organisations, as reported on social media platforms.
Responding to queries from reporters on Monday, Subramanian said that in all hospitals, activities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds are taken up and the same will be encouraged in IMH. However, IMH is not going to be transferred to NGOs or private companies.
This comes after Health Secretary Supriya Sahu’s recent letter to the Director of Medical Education Dr J Sangumani to prepare a proposal to convert the Institute of Mental Health into an organisation managed by a not-for-profit wholly government-owned company, registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act.
In the letter dated October 23, the health secretary said this would ensure the government company setup has financial and administrative flexibility and get the required expertise from the company’s board. The health secretary had said, the present organisational set-up is not capable of handling the transformational change that is required at IMH.
Burns ward IN kmc WILL HAVE 25 BEDS
Health Minister Ma Subramanian opened an exclusive burns ward at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treating cracker burns during Deepavali. The ward with 25 beds started functioning on Monday. Of 25 beds, 12 were allotted for men, eight for women and five for children.