Panchayat president grabbed lands using forged documents, say TN's Keela Arasadi villagers

THOOTHUKUDI: Accusing the panchayat president of cheating and land grab, the residents of Keela Arasaradi submitted a petition to the district collector during the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

In the petition, they sought action against panchayat president Rayappan, alleging that he had been grabbing lands of poor people and collecting property tax without proper resolution. They named 11 persons whose land had been grabbed by Rayappan.

"The panchayat president grabbed over five acres of land by forging patta documents and the power of attorney," they said.

One S Maria Hitlar (44) of Vellapatti in Keela Arasaradi told media persons that Rayappan and two others had been trying to encroach upon government poramboke land in Vellapatti village by creating bogus documents.

“They have installed measuring stones on my patta land, which is adjacent to the poramboke land. The district administration must stop Rayappan from grabbing the poramboke land and prevent them from trespassing into my land,” she added.