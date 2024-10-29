PT teacher held for assaulting student in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: The physical education teacher of a government-aided school in Hosur was arrested on Monday for assaulting a class 9 girl. The suspect M Thiyagarajan (35) of Dharmapuri is working in a government-aided school at Hosur.

He was booked under sections of 115 the BNS Act, section 4 of The Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parent, Bagalur police arrested the teacher.

A school education department officer told TNIE, “On October 23, 16 students and two teachers went to a private school near Bagalur for a sports event. Post-event, a private school teacher went to the restroom. He removed her wristwatch placed it outside and left without taking it. The class 9 student who saw the watch tried to give it to him, but since the students were in a hurry to catch the bus, she kept it with her. Meanwhile, the teacher told Thiyagarajan that she had lost her watch and that students from his school were near the restroom. When he enquired, the class 9 girl handed it over to him and told what happened.”