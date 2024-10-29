PT teacher held for assaulting student in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: The physical education teacher of a government-aided school in Hosur was arrested on Monday for assaulting a class 9 girl. The suspect M Thiyagarajan (35) of Dharmapuri is working in a government-aided school at Hosur.
He was booked under sections of 115 the BNS Act, section 4 of The Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parent, Bagalur police arrested the teacher.
A school education department officer told TNIE, “On October 23, 16 students and two teachers went to a private school near Bagalur for a sports event. Post-event, a private school teacher went to the restroom. He removed her wristwatch placed it outside and left without taking it. The class 9 student who saw the watch tried to give it to him, but since the students were in a hurry to catch the bus, she kept it with her. Meanwhile, the teacher told Thiyagarajan that she had lost her watch and that students from his school were near the restroom. When he enquired, the class 9 girl handed it over to him and told what happened.”
The official added, “The teacher assaulted the girl and informed her mother over the phone. The mother allegedly asked the teacher to beat her more. Then he brutally assaulted the girl on the road in front of the private school.”
The video of the assault went viral on social media, following which Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer A Muniraj (in-charge) directed District Education Officer (DEO) RV Ramavathy to hold an inquiry in the aided school and another DEO Gopalappa (Matriculation) to inquire in the private school.
Muniraj told TNIE, “A video seems to be out from a private school and notice will be served to both schools. That’s why the issue was not reported to the school education department earlier. Also, the physical education teacher was suspended on Monday.”
Krishnagiri District Child Protection Officer D Saravanan told TNIE, “A counsellor and a case worker spoke to the girl and her mother. Also, capacity building programmes will be conducted for both private and government school teachers on how to handle child-related issues at school.”