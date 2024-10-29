PwDs travel to Kovai, Erode for audiogram in absence of doctor in Tiruppur govt hospital

TIRUPPUR: Concerns were raised that people with hearing disabilities in Tiruppur are forced to travel to hospitals in Coimbatore and Erode districts to get an audiogram, as the audiologist post at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital has remained vacant for more than six months.

C Rathinasamy, district president of NGO Saksham, said, “Tiruppur is a pioneer in identifying the physical disabilities of the differently abled people and providing them with appropriate certificates to get government aid. However, though Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital has an audiogram facility to detect hearing loss, the audiologist post has remained vacant for the past six months.

Due to this people with hearing difficulty are forced to go to Coimbatore government medical hospital or Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. This causes great inconvenience to the differently abled people. Besides, they face various issues while busing to other districts.”

He added, “About 10 people go to Coimbatore and Erode districts every week to get an audiogram report as it is necessary to get an ID card to provide them with a monthly honorarium and other government benefits.

Though there are private sectors that provide these ID cards, the Department of Welfare for the Differently Abled will accept only certificates issued from government hospitals. Therefore, steps should be taken to immediately appoint an audiologist at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.”

R Murugesan, Dean of Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, told TNIE, “A salary of Rs 23,000 per month is fixed and given by the National Health Mission (NHM) for this job. However, this post is filled by the district health society. We have also informed them. They have also announced in this regard. However, specialists are not available because private centres pay more.”

He added, “Those who were working in our centre prior, left saying that the salary is low. However, this is a fixed salary all over India and there is a five per cent increment after they complete one year of service. We are actively looking for a specialist and will appoint one at the earliest.”