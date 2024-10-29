Rs 745 cr allotted to improve infrastructure in TN schools

CHENNAI: The school education department has issued a government order sanctioning Rs 745.27 crore to improve infrastructure in 440 government high and higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu. Of this amount, 85% (Rs 633.48 crore) will be funded by NABARD, while the remaining 15% (Rs 111.79 crore) will come from the state government.

Under the Perasiriyar Anbazhaganar School Development Programme, the government has allocated Rs 7,500 crore for the development of government schools over a period of five years. As announced in the 2024 Assembly budget session, projects worth Rs 2,497 crore are currently under way through this scheme, with an additional Rs 1,000 crore to be spent in the coming year.

Following this, the school education director submitted a proposal to the NABARD to request funding for facilities such as additional classrooms, toilets for boys and girls, laboratories, drinking water facilities and compound walls for high and higher secondary schools.

The Rs 745 crore allocated for 2024-25 includes provisions for 3,032 classrooms, 26 laboratories, 133 toilets, and 59 drinking water facilities, as per the government order.