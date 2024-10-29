Shoppers jostle for space as trucks choke Tiruppur roads

TIRUPPUR: Festive shoppers complain of severe traffic congestion on several arterial roads allegedly because heavy vehicles enter the city violating their time limit and urged police to take action.

Several main roads in Tiruppur including Avinashi Road, Kumaran Road, Palladam Road and Valarmathi Junction are experiencing heavy traffic congestion. In addition to people thronging into shops, the other reason attributed is the entry of heavy vehicles into the city in violation of traffic rules.

M Suresh Kumar, a resident of Mannarai, said, “From 11 am to 8 pm, it is impossible to go into the city. Vehicles are crawling on main roads. This is not a regular traffic congestion. This is mainly because heavy vehicles including lorry and container trucks are allowed on main roads in peak hours. If this continues, the situation will worsen on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

A senior official of Tiruppur city police said, “We have directed heavy vehicles not to enter the city between 8 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 9 pm. However, some vehicles carrying Deepavali goods enter the city through rural roads. So there is some issue of traffic congestion in some areas. We continue to monitor this. Action will be taken against vehicles violating traffic rules.

On Monday evening, we improved the situation to some extent. Vehicles plied without congestion on the main roads. We have diverted heavy vehicles on ring roads. Around 500 additional police personnel have been engaged in surveillance duty on the shopping hubs in the city.”