TN notifies heatwaves as 'state disaster', facilitates Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for death due to heat-related causes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has gazette notified heat waves as a state-specific disaster, which will allow it to provide relief for the affected population under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). A government order to this effect was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The decision was made owing to persistent rise in temperatures during April and May this year, with several districts consistently recording temperatures exceeding 40°C, with peaks reaching up to 44°C in places like Madurai, Tiruchy, Vellore, Namakkal, and Erode.

The order stated that heat waves, intensified by geographical and environmental factors such as barren rocky terrains and coastal humidity, have emerged as a serious threat in Tamil Nadu. Urban areas face additional risks due to dense population and the "urban heat island" effect, caused by heat absorption in buildings, roads, and other structures. These extreme conditions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, and those working outdoors.

The notification aligns with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which allow states to declare localised disasters and access relief funds under the SDRF, up to 10% of the fund's annual allocation. The government's decision followed discussions between senior officials, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, who reviewed the heatwave action plan and preparedness measures in April.