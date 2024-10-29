TN notifies heatwaves as 'state disaster', facilitates Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for death due to heat-related causes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has gazette notified heat waves as a state-specific disaster, which will allow it to provide relief for the affected population under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). A government order to this effect was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
The decision was made owing to persistent rise in temperatures during April and May this year, with several districts consistently recording temperatures exceeding 40°C, with peaks reaching up to 44°C in places like Madurai, Tiruchy, Vellore, Namakkal, and Erode.
The order stated that heat waves, intensified by geographical and environmental factors such as barren rocky terrains and coastal humidity, have emerged as a serious threat in Tamil Nadu. Urban areas face additional risks due to dense population and the "urban heat island" effect, caused by heat absorption in buildings, roads, and other structures. These extreme conditions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, and those working outdoors.
The notification aligns with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which allow states to declare localised disasters and access relief funds under the SDRF, up to 10% of the fund's annual allocation. The government's decision followed discussions between senior officials, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, who reviewed the heatwave action plan and preparedness measures in April.
Now, if a person dies of heat-related causes, their family will be provided with an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh. This compensation also covers individuals involved in relief operations or preparedness activities. The ex gratia will be provided after the appropriate authority diagnoses the heat-related death based on a history of exposure to high ambient temperature and the reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia.
"Diagnosis shall be established from the circumstances surrounding the death, investigative reports concerning environmental temperature, and/or measured ante-mortem body temperature at the time of collapse and declaration of death due to heat wave shall be made accordingly. It shall be ensured that the data related to heat stroke and heat stroke deaths are reported in IHIP-NPCCHH (Integrated Health Information Platform - National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health)," the notification reads.
G Sundarrajan, coordinator of Poovulagin Nanbargal and member of Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change, told TNIE, "The government should next declare heat index or thermal discomfort as a disease, which will make it easy for individuals affected by heatwave to receive relief. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) should also change its basis for issuing heatwave warnings. It should take into consideration heat index, which takes into account the relative humidity, not just the ambient temperature."
In April-May, when the heat was soaring, more than 2,000 public health centres and hospitals were on high alert to treat heat-related illnesses. The government had also set up over 1,038 water kiosks, known as 'Thaneer Panthals', at strategic locations such as bus depots, markets, and other gathering points. Another 842 kiosks have been established in town panchayats to provide drinking water.
Public advisories had also been issued, recommending that outdoor work hours be rescheduled to avoid peak heat times, thus reducing the risk of heat-related health issues among labourers.