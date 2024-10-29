TVK conference: Vijay condoles death of six party members

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay on Monday expressed condolences to the families of the six persons, five of whom died in road accidents on their way to the maiden public conference of the party in Vikravandi on October 27.

“It is shocking and painful that they are not with us today. The work they have done for the party will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to god that their souls rest in peace,” said Vijay. “I also pray to God that the party supporters who were injured in the road accidents and are being treated at the hospital will get well soon and return home,” he added.

The six persons who died include advocate ‘Ghilli’ VL Srinivasan, youth wing leader of Tiruchy south district, JK Vijaykalai, vice-president of the same district and party supporters Vasanthakumar, Riyaz and Udayakumar and Charles who died from breathing difficulties.