University of Madras to implement NEP's Academic Bank of Credits

CHENNAI: Though the state government is still maintaining its stand against the National Education Policy (NEP), it may be making its way into state universities.
The University of Madras, in its recent Senate meeting, has decided to implement the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), an essential component of NEP. The NEP 2020 calls for the implementation of a credit-based system as it facilitates flexible and integrated education opportunities. ABC envisages digitally storing academic credits earned by students from various recognised higher educational institutions (HEIs). The system has been designed to support the seamless transfer and redemption of credits across HEIs in the country. It helps in the implementation of multiple exit and entry systems.
The Senate has passed a resolution to create ABC IDs for all students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in the university and its affiliated colleges and also for students of the Institute of Distance Education (IDE).
“UGC has set a deadline of December 31 for the creation of ABC IDs. If we defy it, it will end any opportunities for us to get funding from it. Adding to it, our students will also suffer,” said a faculty in the university. “With no funding from the state government and no clarity on the implementation of State Education Policy (SEP), it may not be wise to disobey all orders of UGC,” said a varsity official.
The senate also passed a resolution to rename the university’s Human Resource Development (HRD) Centre as Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, which is also a part of NEP. UGC has mandated the renaming of these HRD centres, which are funded by it, across the country. According to official sources, since last year, UGC has asked them to change the name of the centre and conduct capacity-building programmes among college teachers for the implementation of NEP 2020. However, the university had been sitting over it.
“It was essential to pass both the resolutions as we have been avoiding them for too long. However, a final call on the implementation of these decisions will be taken by the state government as we are not an autonomous body,” said a member of the Senate.
However, few Senate members opposed the implementation of these decisions as the state government has been opposing the NEP.
“Just because the Centre and State are not on the same page and have differences over NEP, five of our state universities are suffering without vice-chancellors. Then how can we allow implementation of these resolutions,” said another Senate member.