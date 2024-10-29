University of Madras to implement NEP's Academic Bank of Credits

CHENNAI: Though the state government is still maintaining its stand against the National Education Policy (NEP), it may be making its way into state universities.

The University of Madras, in its recent Senate meeting, has decided to implement the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), an essential component of NEP. The NEP 2020 calls for the implementation of a credit-based system as it facilitates flexible and integrated education opportunities. ABC envisages digitally storing academic credits earned by students from various recognised higher educational institutions (HEIs). The system has been designed to support the seamless transfer and redemption of credits across HEIs in the country. It helps in the implementation of multiple exit and entry systems.

The Senate has passed a resolution to create ABC IDs for all students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in the university and its affiliated colleges and also for students of the Institute of Distance Education (IDE).

“UGC has set a deadline of December 31 for the creation of ABC IDs. If we defy it, it will end any opportunities for us to get funding from it. Adding to it, our students will also suffer,” said a faculty in the university. “With no funding from the state government and no clarity on the implementation of State Education Policy (SEP), it may not be wise to disobey all orders of UGC,” said a varsity official.