Vijay's Dravidam-Tamil nationalism remark draws mixed reactions

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay, while declaring his party’s principles on Sunday, placed Dravidian ideology and Tamil Nationalism on an equal footing by calling them his two eyes. The statement has drawn mixed reactions from political analysts.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, a strong votary of Tamil Nationalism, said, “Dravidam and Tamil Nationalism cannot go together as they are diagonally opposite ideologies. We cannot keep both Dravidam and Tamil Nationalism in the same space.”

However, Thiyagu, general secretary of Tamil Desiya Viduthalai Kazhagam, told TNIE “Tamil Nationalism is an inherent part of the Dravidian ideology. A key slogan of Tamil Nationalism raised in the state was 'Tamil Nadu is for Tamils' from 1938 till the death of Periyar in 1973 and this slogan was raised by Periyar. Though Maraimalai Adigal and Somasundara Bharathiyar had played important roles, it was Periyar who took this slogan to the people. Periyar reiterated that Tamil Nadu was for Tamils till his last day. It found a place in all his birthday messages.”

Thiyagu also pointed out that it is not clear whether Vijay had made this statement with a deep understanding of Dravidian ideology and Tamil Nationalism. But what Vijay said is not wrong. At a time when hate speeches were made in the name of Tamil Nationalism, Vijay has indirectly chided them, Thiyagu opined.