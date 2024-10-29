Vijay's Dravidam-Tamil nationalism remark draws mixed reactions

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay, while declaring his party’s principles on Sunday, placed Dravidian ideology and Tamil Nationalism on an equal footing by calling them his two eyes. The statement has drawn mixed reactions from political analysts.
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, a strong votary of Tamil Nationalism, said, “Dravidam and Tamil Nationalism cannot go together as they are diagonally opposite ideologies. We cannot keep both Dravidam and Tamil Nationalism in the same space.”
However, Thiyagu, general secretary of Tamil Desiya Viduthalai Kazhagam, told TNIE “Tamil Nationalism is an inherent part of the Dravidian ideology. A key slogan of Tamil Nationalism raised in the state was 'Tamil Nadu is for Tamils' from 1938 till the death of Periyar in 1973 and this slogan was raised by Periyar. Though Maraimalai Adigal and Somasundara Bharathiyar had played important roles, it was Periyar who took this slogan to the people. Periyar reiterated that Tamil Nadu was for Tamils till his last day. It found a place in all his birthday messages.”
Thiyagu also pointed out that it is not clear whether Vijay had made this statement with a deep understanding of Dravidian ideology and Tamil Nationalism. But what Vijay said is not wrong. At a time when hate speeches were made in the name of Tamil Nationalism, Vijay has indirectly chided them, Thiyagu opined.
Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam president P Maniarasan backed the stand of Seeman and said what Vijay said exposed his ignorance. “Though Vijay declared that Dravidam and Tamil Nationalism are like his eyes, none of the guiding lights of TVK is a Tamil Nationalist. At least Vijay should have announced Maraimalai Adigal as one of the guiding leaders of his party to justify his stand. On the contrary, Vijay has declared leaders of Indian Nationalism and Dravidian ideology as his guiding leaders.”
Senior journalist T Sigamani welcomed the statement of Vijay saying many of his declarations at the Vikravandi conference were against the sectarian attitude of certain leaders. “Tamil Nationalism is part and parcel of the Dravidian ideology. The Dravidian movement put forth strong slogans like Tamil Nadu for Tamils and state autonomy. These are other forms of Tamil Nationalism. Tamil Nationalism put forth by the DMK is inclusive in nature while the Tamil Nationalism put forth by Seeman is sectarian.”