Work for 200/234 seats in 2026: CM Stalin to DMK observers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin told DMK’s newly appointed constituency observers to carry out micromanagement ahead of the 2026 Assembly election to adopt new strategies to intensify election campaigns.

He said it is the observers‘ responsibility to ensure a grand victory for the DMK and its alliance partners.

During the meeting, ministers KN Nehru and K Ponmudi told the observers that they need not worry about anything including alliance, and the leadership will take care of it.

Stalin expressed optimism that there is no doubt about the DMK’s victory in 2026. He urged the observers to help the party achieve the target of winning 200 seats. Stalin said, “You must start working towards this goal from today itself.”

Stalin also added that the observers could reach the leadership if they need any assistance or have any queries.