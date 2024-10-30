20-member special team to arrest cyber criminals across Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The district police have formed 20 special teams and have begun a combing operation to catch hold of cybercriminals across the district. The move comes after a spike in the number of cybercrime cases.

Sources said that cybercrime cases have been increasing drastically everyday.

Many people are losing a lot of money through online cybercrimes, such as deceiving people by sending goods in return for sending money online, giving job opportunities after contacting them via WhatsApp, or even offering more profit if they invest in a business among many others.

However, it is difficult to catch cyber criminals and for this, the cybercrime police is conducting thorough investigations and arresting culprits in some cases. However, many criminals are still free. Following this, the District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan has issued an order to arrest the criminals soon.

In view of this, a special force was formed on Monday under the leadership of 20 sub-inspectors in the district. A total of 20 special teams have been formed. This special police force began conducting a special combing operation to catch cyber criminals in regions such as Pollachi, Valparai, Mettupalayam, Karumathampatti, Perur, Sulur, Kinathukkadavu.