Coimbatore college student harms self believing he had superpowers, injured

COIMBATORE: A private engineering college student at Myleripalayam in Coimbatore caused harm to himself on Monday after he allegedly believed that he had superpowers. He fractured his legs, hands, and other parts and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police said A Prabhu (20) from Mekkur village near Perundurai in Erode district, is a third-year B. Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) student. On Monday around 6.30 pm when he was chatting with his hostel inmates, he allegedly tried to harm himself and sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital near the college. Later, he was shifted to another private hospital and a case was registered at the Chettipalayam police station.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Prabhu believed that he had superpowers and he had reportedly shared this with his hostel inmates, but they did not take him seriously. Meanwhile, to prove his point, he caused harm to himself.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)