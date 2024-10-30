Cops fail, biker who ran over two gets away with 2-year jail in Chennai

CHENNAI: A goof-up by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police’s investigation team in handling blood and urine samples resulted in a biker, who ran over a young woman and her eight-month-old infant, receiving only a two-year prison sentence. The biker was originally charged with culpable homicide, which carries a 10-year sentence, but a city trial court convicted him of a lesser charge last week.

Around 3 am on October 9, 2022, Poonguzhali and her daughter were hit by Nihal Tiwari (26) in Anna Nagar. Tiwari was riding a high-end 390cc motorbike with Kiruthika Devi, the second accused in the case, on the pillion. The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing’s case argued that Tiwari was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Poonguzhali was killed instantly on impact. The infant later died despite receiving medical treatment.

Police conducted breathalyser tests and collected blood and urine samples from the accused. These indicated a high level of alcohol in his body. However, during the trial, Tiwari’s lawyers disputed the accuracy of the reports, alleging that the analysers were not properly maintained or calibrated. This cast doubt on the genuineness of the report.

Furthermore, the doctor from Kilpauk Medical College who collected Tiwari’s urine and blood samples admitted to not adding the preservative sodium fluoro silicate and potassium oxalate to the samples, as specified in the Tamil Nadu medico-legal manual. He also stated that the samples were collected in test tubes, but evidence showed they were in a sealed glass bottle. Adding to the discrepancies, the prosecution did not explain why the head constable who handed over the samples from the doctor to the forensic department was not examined.