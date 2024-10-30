For people of Virudhunagar, crackers come in different shades

VIRUDHUNAGAR: While lakhs across Tamil Nadu are gearing up to burst crackers embracing Deepavali vibes, diverse shades of emotions overwhelm the residents of Sivakasi and its surrounding areas. For many of them, crackers are more than mere momentary elements of joy, as they stand associated with the fireworks industry throughout the year. Crackers never fail to kindle a vivid array of feelings in them, painting pictures not just in bright yellows, but also mourning black.
As A Karthikeyan, a 39-year-old entrepreneur from Sivaganga tours the streets of Sivakasi eyeing for crackers, a slew of childhood Deepavali memories flashes before his eyes, leaving behind a gleam of joy. While the very thought of purchasing new clothes and sweets was enough to excite a young Karthikeyan, the same cannot be said for his children, who find it hard to rejoice in festival delights.
"Growing up, during Deepavali every year, I used to be thrilled to buy new clothes, sweets and crackers, as those were reserved only for such celebrations. Though my children's generation might not be having similar sentiments, crackers continue to remain an exclusive part of Deepavali celebration fostering excitement amongst all," says Karthikeyan, who had purchased crackers worth Rs 2,000 last year.
For B Jayapriya (30), a cracker unit employee from Vembakottai, who has been in the business for the last eight years, crackers are the source of financial security and comfort. "Unlike the seasonal farmland works that pay a meagre salary, I am able to earn Rs 500/day by manufacturing crackers throughout the year. Last month, I saved up my salary and bought household products for Rs 50,000. Moreover, I retrieved my mortgaged jewels, and deposited some money for my children's future," she said, with a sigh of relief.
However, not every cracker unit employee can narrate a similar tale, as one cannot turn a blind eye towards the deadly risks imbibed in the business. For instance, every passing day continues to be filled with despair for R Nagajothi (35), a cracker manufacturing employee, ever since she sustained burn injuries in a cracker blast near Sengamalapatti on May 9, 2024.
"Every night since the explosion, she (Nagajothi) growls in pain due to the burns, and struggles to fall asleep. Doctors said it will take a year or more for her burns to heal fully. Also, she is yet to undergo a surgery for her fractures. At present, our daughter, a Class 9 student, takes care of the household chores before leaving for school," said Nagajothi's husband Ramamoorthy (37), who has requested children of the neighbourhood not to burst crackers, as Nagajothi would panic on hearing the sounds.
It is pertinent to note that since January 2024, as many as 17 cracker explosions have occurred across Tamil Nadu, primarily at cracker units, killing 52 people. Of these, 12 of the blasts took place in Virudhunagar district, claiming 42 lives. The families, who lost their dear ones, are still trying to come to terms with the overwhelming grief and loss of hope.
The life of R Thangamuneeshwari (25), who lost her husband S Rameshpandi (28) in a cracker unit blast in Gundayirappu village on February 17, is one such example. "During Deepavali last year, Thangamuneeshwari was happily purchasing clothes and jewellery for her family. But fate played its cruel game, and now she is engulfed in a wave of sadness. With Deepavali, her misery has intensified further," said S Maheshpandi, her brother-in-law.
Amidst these varying shades of Deepavali, one cannot ignore the plight of the fire and rescue service personnel, who often undertake rescue operations in blast sites. Witnessing charred bodies, plying through the screams of victims, and watching people die helplessly often takes a terrible toll on them. "Whenever we get a call about cracker blasts, I immediately pray that nobody dies. Though I have got used to such rescue operations, my heart feels heavy every time wondering about the pain the victims' loved ones have to go through," a fire service personnel said.