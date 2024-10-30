For people of Virudhunagar, crackers come in different shades

VIRUDHUNAGAR: While lakhs across Tamil Nadu are gearing up to burst crackers embracing Deepavali vibes, diverse shades of emotions overwhelm the residents of Sivakasi and its surrounding areas. For many of them, crackers are more than mere momentary elements of joy, as they stand associated with the fireworks industry throughout the year. Crackers never fail to kindle a vivid array of feelings in them, painting pictures not just in bright yellows, but also mourning black.

As A Karthikeyan, a 39-year-old entrepreneur from Sivaganga tours the streets of Sivakasi eyeing for crackers, a slew of childhood Deepavali memories flashes before his eyes, leaving behind a gleam of joy. While the very thought of purchasing new clothes and sweets was enough to excite a young Karthikeyan, the same cannot be said for his children, who find it hard to rejoice in festival delights.

"Growing up, during Deepavali every year, I used to be thrilled to buy new clothes, sweets and crackers, as those were reserved only for such celebrations. Though my children's generation might not be having similar sentiments, crackers continue to remain an exclusive part of Deepavali celebration fostering excitement amongst all," says Karthikeyan, who had purchased crackers worth Rs 2,000 last year.

For B Jayapriya (30), a cracker unit employee from Vembakottai, who has been in the business for the last eight years, crackers are the source of financial security and comfort. "Unlike the seasonal farmland works that pay a meagre salary, I am able to earn Rs 500/day by manufacturing crackers throughout the year. Last month, I saved up my salary and bought household products for Rs 50,000. Moreover, I retrieved my mortgaged jewels, and deposited some money for my children's future," she said, with a sigh of relief.