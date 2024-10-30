Hundreds of PG doctors abscond from mandatory government duty in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: Even as scores of students in Tamil Nadu fight the discernible exclusiveness of NEET, hundreds of others who were fortunate enough to reap education benefits and take the Hippocratic Oath continue to abscond from government service without any fear of action.

Under the Right to Information Act, TNIE obtained a list of 144 absconding doctors from 21 public health institutions under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) in the last four years. Most institutions under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) refused even to provide that information. In health institutions under the DME&R alone, there are 316 absconding doctors, said health secretary Supriya Sahu.

Activists said strong action must be taken against hundreds of such PG doctors, who left government service to join the private sector after availing of 50% reservation in PG seats, 30% incentive marks in PG NEET, and three years of education leave with a hefty government salary. These doctors had signed a security bond with the state, promising to remain in government service until retirement, which they have now violated. Though action must have been initiated within weeks of them absenting themselves from work, a few of them have been served with show-cause notices only now, they said.

Take the case of Dr Tamilarasan, MD, who has been on unauthorised absence from Shengottai GH since March 3, 2022. He works at a hospital owned by his family member. Despite an inquiry, no step has been taken to recover his bond money.