Madras HC frees 20-year-old girl from marriage with elderly man done under compulsion

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of a twenty-year-old girl who was forced into marriage by her teacher who is about twenty years elder to her.

The court, using its extraordinary powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, revoked the registration of their marriage taking into account the ‘special circumstances’ and the ‘consent of the couple’ to separate and stay away.

“In view of the consent expressed by the petitioner and the detenue for annulling the marriage, we are inclined to set aside the registration of marriage made before the Registrar of Marriages at Puducherry in 2024 and the parties are at liberty to submit this order before the Registrar of Marriages at Puducherry for effecting necessary entries cancelling the marriage in the marriage register,” a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam said in a recent order.