Madurai Kamaraj University yet to pay for paper evaluation, rue teaching faculty

MADURAI: The teaching faculty of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) and its affiliated colleges complained that the university was delaying their paper evaluation remuneration. Speaking to TNIE requesting anonymity, a teaching faculty working in an affiliated college said MKU pays Rs 12 per paper for evaluating UG courses and Rs 15 per paper for PG courses. Similarly, MKU pays Rs 150 as Travelling Allowance (TA) for local faculty and Rs 250 for outstation faculty.



“This would be paid out of the examination fees paid by the students. Semester examination was held in April and the evaluation work was completed in August," he said.

He further stated that such payments would be made one month after the evaluation. However, the MKU authorities have not paid the same till now. Most faculty who come in for evaluation are guest lecturers working in government colleges and self-financed colleges, and they earn about Rs 25,000 per month. They opt for such evaluation to earn additional income, he added.

In response, MKU Controller of Examination (in charge) T Dharmaraj said the payments are under process and a bill for paper evaluation has been signed by the authorities. The faculty will get the remuneration by next week, he said.