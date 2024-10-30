Mayor R Priya vows crackdown on construction waste dumping

CHENNAI: Even though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had earlier announced designated locations in each zone for disposing construction and demolition (C&D) waste and increasing the fine for its illegal dumping, the practice continues in the city. This was one of the key issues raised by ward councillors during the council meeting held in Ripon Building on Tuesday.

M Ravi Shankar, Councillor of Ward 129, brought up the issue in the meeting. Other councillors also said how the company Premier Precision Private Ltd was not prompt in clearing its debris waste. Mayor R Priya replied that the company is found to be not working properly and that their tenders would be reviewed and cancelled soon.

Meanwhile, R Durai Raj, Chairman, Ward Committee, Zone 13 urged the cooperation to find a permanent solution to flooding in Velachery. He also requested the corporation to increase the height of Veerangal Odai retention wall.

Rajeshwari Sridhar, Councillor of Ward 58, said lack of adequate lights, CCTV cameras and damaged footpaths are posing problems for the people who visit My Ladies garden in Periyamet. Furthermore, Ward 61 Councillor Fathima Muzaffer Ahmed highlighted the need for having women trainers in swimming pools and beaches.

Monsoon measures

Some of the councillors also asked about the status of the corporation’s pre-monsoon measures, including desilting and storm water drain works, in their wards. They also requested the corporation to finish these works as well as the spraying of mosquito repellant before next rain spell.