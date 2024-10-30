Over 53K new voters added to Chennai’s electoral list

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Tuesday released draft electoral roll for the 16 constituencies in Chennai district. A total of 53,359 new voters were included, while names of 26,005 were deleted from the list. With 3,12,912 voters, Velachery Assembly constituency tops the list and Harbour constituency features last with 1,76,197 voters.

Voters may check their details and apply for inclusions, deletions, and modifications, including change of addresses, by contacting the respective corporation zonal officers on any working day until November 28.

Special camps will be conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 to assist people apply for changes, according to a statement from the city corporation. Changes may also be effected through https://voters.eci.gov.in/.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,718 polling booths have been set up in Chennai. The draft electoral roll will be put up in zonal offices 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 13, and all polling stations in Chennai corporation.