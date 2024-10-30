Play it safe this Deepavali, do not self-treat eye injuries, say doctors in TN

CHENNAI: The first advice by doctors to people, mainly kids, while bursting crackers is to wear protective glasses and not to rub the eyes in case of any irritation. Ophthalmologists also stress that incase of any injury, do not indulge in self-treatment, rather approach a healthcare provider immediately. Around 45% of the ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which 10% are cracker injuries. These can be from minor abrasion to serious corneal tear which can lead to eye loss if not treated early, say doctors.

“Usually we see around 5 to 10 cases of eye injuries during Deepavali season. Use protective glasses and avoid contact lenses while bursting crackers because the smoke will cause irritation and damage to the eye. In case of any irritation, don’t rub the eye, that is the first precautionary measure one has to take,” said Dr R Kaladevi, zonal medical head, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Some of the common types of firecracker eye injuries are burns, abrasion, corneal tear, bleeding, detachment, and rupture. Burns can damage the conjunctiva and cornea. Burns can also affect the eyelids, eyelashes, and surrounding skin, said Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

Abrasions can also lead to visual impairment and cause light sensitivity. “Corneal tear is a surgical emergency and needs to be repaired immediately. Sometimes, when a firecracker fragment or debris hits the eye, it ruptures blood vessels and can lead to bleeding inside the eye,” said Dr Mohan Rajan.

Detachment can occur when a firecracker fragment or debris creates a hole in the retina leading to fluid accumulation under the retina. Detachment can cause defective vision, flashes of light, floaters, or loss of peripheral vision. Another injury is rupture of the eye. This is called a globe rupture and is one of the most severe and devastating forms of eye injury. Rupture can cause severe pain, bleeding, swelling, and loss of vision, the doctor added.

There are three types of eye injuries due to firecrackers. “It can be due to chemicals from the firecracker, mechanical impact on the eye, and heat from the firecrackers. Only the doctor can decide the treatment,” Dr Kaladevi said.

Dr Thangarani Rajasekaran, director, Government Ophthalmic Hospital, Egmore, said, the hospital usually gets around 100 cases of firecracker injuries during Deepavali every year. This year too, the hospital is well prepared to handle any type of injuries and surgery cases immediately. “We also have a backup team of doctors.”