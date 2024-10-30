Plea to appoint director, administrative officer for Thanjavur library: Madras HC seeks Centre, TN's reply

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre and state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking directions to appoint a director and administrative officer for the Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji's Sarasvati Mahal Library.

The litigant V Jeevakumar, an advocate from Thanjavur, stated in his petition that the said library was the royal palace library when the Nayak Kings were in rule and was enriched by Rajah Serforji II between 1798 and 1832. The library was finally taken over by the government and made a public library in 1918 under the Charitable Endowments department, he added.

But, ever since the library was registered under the Society Registration Act in 1983, the posts of director and administrative officer have been vacant, Jeevakumar alleged. Currently, Thanjavur collector and chief educational officer are holding additional charge in the aforesaid posts respectively.

He also submitted an RTI report obtained by him in September, which revealed that out of 46 sanctioned posts in the library, 32 were vacant. All 22 CCTV cameras in the library were under repair, the report further said. He requested the court to direct the government to fill up the post of director and administrative officer for the proper maintenance of the library.

A bench comprising Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq issued notice to the central and state government and adjourned the case to next month.