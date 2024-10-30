Rent of community halls in Chennai hiked citing revenue dip

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has hiked rents for two of its popular community halls — Amma Arangam in Anna Nagar and Sir PT Thiyagaraya Kalaiyarangam in Kodambakkam — citing reduced revenue and management challenges. The halls will be leased to private agencies for five years on a hybrid revenue-sharing model, according to a resolution passed at the council meeting on Tuesday.

The GCC also passed resolutions for park maintenance across zones 2 to 15 for a year at a cost of Rs 3.80 crore. While 871 parks have been created and are maintained in zones 1 to 15, with 89 parks under adoption, the GCC will now maintain the remaining 595 parks. GCC also allocates Rs 24 lakhs per zone for the retail expenses at the Amma Unavagams in the city.

Under the new rates, Amma Arangam’s full-day rental increases from Rs 2.28 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, with half-day options at Rs 2 lakh.

Partial floor bookings are available from Rs 2.82 lakh per day and Rs 1.41 lakh for half a day. Similarly, Sir PT Thiyagaraya Kalaiyarangam’s rent has risen from Rs 17,500 to Rs 50,000 for a full day.

The new tariffs are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 4.13 crore at 50% occupancy for Amma Arangam and Rs 64 lakh for Sir PT Thiyagaraya Kalaiyarangam. The GCC will receive a monthly rent, and a variable revenue share based on total collections and the percentage proposed by the bidder.

The GCC anticipates the revised tariffs could increase revenue by Rs 1.2 crore, with an overall proposed revenue generation of Rs 2.22 crore annually for both halls.

Other resolutions