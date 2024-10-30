Tamil Nadu has 6.27 crore voters, 8L more than January count

CHENNAI: The voter population of Tamil Nadu went up by over eight lakh as of Tuesday when compared to the integrated final electoral roll released in January this year. The voter population which stood at 6.18 crore in January has increased to 6.27 crore as per the draft electoral rolls for the special summary revision of electoral rolls released on Tuesday.

Women voters outnumbered men. Of the total number of voters, there are 3.19 crore women and 3.07 crore men. There are 8,964 third-gender voters. In January, of the total number of voters, 3.14 crore were women while 3.03 crore were men.

The highest electorate in the state continues as Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district with 6.76 lakh. Also, the Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam district continues as the constituency that has the lowest electorate in the state with only 1.73 lakh voters.

A release said special campaigns will be conducted on November 16, 17, 23 and 24 at designated locations (generally polling stations). Forms for inclusion/ deletion/linking of Aadhar with EPIC/ modification/transposition of entries will be available.

Persons who will be completing 18 years of age on January 1 (2025), April 1 (2025), July 1 (2025) and October 1 (2025), and the persons whose names are not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion.

An elector can apply in Form 6B to link the Aadhar number to his/her EPIC. As of October 28, in Tamil Nadu, 4.23 crore of Aadhar numbers have been collected for linking with EPIC number which is 67.54%.

For inclusion, proof of address and age should be submitted along with the form. Online filing is also possible by going to the websites https://voters.eci.gov.in and the Voter Helpline mobile app.