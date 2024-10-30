Tiruppur corporation struggles to clean garbage, residents irked by stench

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur city corporation is struggling to manage the garbage accumulation in its wads, as a result of which waste continues to stagnate in many places in the city limits.

Sources said there are 60 wards and about 700 to 800 tonnes of garbage is collected everyday. Out of this, 160 tonnes of garbage is sent to Micro Composting Centres (MCC) everyday and others are dumped in an abandoned stone quarry at Mudalipalayam village. However, during monsoon, as the entire area stinks, villagers protest that the civic body should find alternate options.

Also, people have complained that the corporation officials have not been clearing the garbage from many places in the past few days, leaving garbage accumulated in many places in the wards. It is also alleged that the corporation itself is collecting garbage from the streets and storing it on the roadsides.

R Prabakaran, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, said, “In our area, a huge amount of garbage has been accumulated in two places. Garbage collected from many streets is stored there. Due to this, there is a stench in the area. Also, on Monday, some miscreants set the garbage accumulated near Miller Stop on fire, and officials from the fire and rescue service had to come and extinguish it.”

S Selvaraj, Tiruppur corporation councillor, said, “In terms of solid waste management, the former administrations and the present corporation administration have not established adequate infrastructure facilities in the district. So, we looked for a stone quarry to dump the garbage. However, we have to do it in a way that does not affect the public. The corporation should use modern technologies to prevent the stench emitting from the quarries.”

A Sulthana, Corporation Commissioner, told TNIE, “Garbage has been dumped at the stone quarry in Kalampalayam since Monday. We follow appropriate safety procedures in this regard. Public also visits it frequently. Garbage has accumulated in the wards for the past few days. All of them will be cleaned gradually because if all the garbage is taken there at once, the public will be scared. Along with this, around 300 tonnes more garbage is likely to be accumulated than usual on the occasion of Deepavali. We are planning to use additional vehicles for that.”

She added, “Two projects will soon be implemented by the corporation to recycle 300 tonnes of garbage. We are looking for space for that. If these projects are implemented, the dumping level of garbage in stone quarries will be reduced. Already, 160 tonnes of garbage is sent to MCC everyday.”