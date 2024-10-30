TN woman who tried to kill self after daughter-in-law alleged harassment in suicide note, dies

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 44-year-old woman, who recently attempted to die by suicide two days after her daughter-in-law ended her life, died at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Monday night.

Sources said TNEB staff Babu, a resident of Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore district, married his daughter Sruthi (24), an engineer, to Karthick (27) who was also working in TNEB as a commercial assistant at Kottaram in Kanniyakumari district, six months ago.

The couple stayed with Karthick's mother Senbagavalli (44) at Therkkuman near Suchindram. On October 21, Sruthi allegedly took the extreme step after sending a voice message to her family members saying that her mother-in-law harassed her often.

Suchindram police registered a case and commenced an inquiry. Nagercoil RDO also initiated a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, Senbagavalli attempted suicide on October 23. Despite treatment, she died at Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital on Monday night. When contacted, Nagercoil RDO S Kaleeswari told TNIE that an incident was underway.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)