Madras HC asks DCE to take a call on Rs 50K pay for guest lecturers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) to make a determination on the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s revised guidelines concerning enhanced honorariums for guest faculties by November 30. This order brings hope to thousands of guest faculties in Tamil Nadu government colleges currently receiving Rs 25,000 per month.

The court’s intervention follows a plea filed by guest lecturer R Sivaraj, who had highlighted the disparity between the UGC’s recommended honorarium of Rs 50,000 and the actual amount paid. Justice Anand Venkatesh has mandated that the DCE clarify its stance on implementing the UGC’s guidelines.

The court outlined two possibilities: If the DCE implements the revised rates, payments to guest faculties in Government Arts Colleges will commence in December 2024. However, if the DCE deems the UGC’s guidelines non-binding, it must issue a formal order to that effect by November 30.

Justice Venkatesh emphasised the need for a clear stance from the DCE, stating it will either enable guest lecturers to receive improved pay or empower them to challenge any contradictory decision.

“Guest lecturers are struggling to make ends meet,” said V Thangaraj, president of SET-NET Qualified Tamil Nadu Government Lecturers’ Association. He added, “The court has directed the state government to clarify its position."