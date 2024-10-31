No seats for commuters at bus stand near Chennai central railway station

CHENNAI: Despite having a proper shelter, the central bus stop near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station is devoid of a seating facility and often leave scores of passengers standing at the facility for a long time.

When TNIE visited the spot, over 50 people, including office-goers, outstation visitors, and patients returning from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, were on their feet awaiting buses.

Senior citizens and patients are also left with no choice but to stand, or perch themselves on narrow concrete edges near the shelter poles. Several hundred passengers board buses from here daily.

Vasantha Lakshmi (63), who regularly boards a bus to Thiruvottiyur from the Central bus stop, said, “I am now returning home after buying medicines from the Government Hospital for my husband, who suffers from nerve-related problems. I come here once every two weeks, but during every visit, I either have to stand until the bus arrives or sit on narrow edges of the poles, which gives me back pain.”

While a few commuters said installing seats at busy bus stops like Central, would reduce standing space and might lead to anti-social elements occupying the seats, especially at nighttime, others disagreed. “There are CCTV cameras here. Installing seats is a basic necessity, and many are suffering due to the lack of it,” said Srinivasan A (54), a commuter. In stark contrast, the nearby bus depot at Central Square offers seating arrangements and shelter.

Charged double for toilet use

Furthermore, several passengers who wait at Central bus stop said they are charged more than the fixed fee for toilet usage at Central Railway Station. During TNIE’s visit to at least three restrooms at the railway station, despite notices clearly stating that the fee for both urinals and lavatories is `5, the workers were collecting Rs 10, particularly from women.

When TNIE enquired an elderly woman stationed in front of the restroom near Gate 2 about the fee, she said the charge was Rs 10. Upon being asked why Rs 10 was collected even though the board stated Rs 5, she said, “It’s because women use napkins.” When questioned further, the woman said, “pay or leave.”

Speaking to TNIE, a railway official said they had received no complaint from passengers about maintenance contractors collecting double the charges for the use of railway station toilets. The public is encouraged to call 139 to report any such issue, the official said. The official noted that the lack of seating at the bus stand was a matter pertaining to Chennai Corporation.