Shoppers choke roads around Dharmapuri bus stand

DHARMAPURI: Roads in Dharmapuri especially around the bus stand witnessed severe traffic congestion as last minute shoppers converged on the shops on Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, the areas around the Dharmapuri bus stand have been facing severe traffic congestion due to the heavy influx of shoppers. As a result, police converted roads around Arumugam street, Chinnasamy street and other areas into a parking area for two-wheelers. Further they had barred the entry of four wheelers and autos near the bus stand.

Speaking to TNIE, R Sugumaran, a labourer working in Bengaluru said, “Every year the situation is the same, there are over 600 businesses around the bus stand and most people from across the district come here for Deepavali purchase. Moreover most labourers working in Bengaluru arrive only one or two days before Deepavali and do their shopping. This is the cause of the crowding.”

G Krishnan from Palacode told TNIE, “I had dropped my family near the bus stand and parked my car near the old court campus located about a kilometre away. It’s too congested near the bus stand and there is little space to park vehicles.”

Police sources said, “There is a severe shortage of parking space around the bus stand and over 70 to 80 per cent of shoppers arrive here on motorcycle. So this arrangement is good. The roads are filled with shoppers who can freely move without vehicles disrupting movement. This arrangement is also helpful to the police for maintaining law and order. “