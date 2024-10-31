Tamil Nadu: Thenpennai basin ryots crowdfund Rs 14 lakh to pump water to lakes

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from the Thenpennai river basin have dug out wells close to the river through crowdfunding and pumped water from it into other lakes to replenish water in the lakes near Maampatti village.

For decades the residents of Harur have been urging the district administration as well as the state government to implement Thenpennai surplus water scheme. Under this scheme, they want the surplus water in Thenpennai during flooding be diverted to six lakes in the region so that it could aid the farmers during summer sowing and groundwater recharge.

However, despite multiple requests, there has been no action. So, taking matters into their hands, farmers amassed Rs 14 lakh fund, dug a well near Thenpennai, and pumped the water from there to Periya Eri, over 400 metres away.

R Murugesan, a farmer from Maampatti village said, "For years we have been requesting the government for the scheme. However, there was no response. Hence, we took the matter into our own hands and decided to do something about it. So, we dug a well about 50 feet deep near Thenpennai and using motor pumps, we are diverting the excess water to the Periyeri lake."

Sangeetha Raja, panchayat president, said, "From Periya Eri the water can be diverted to other lakes including Thoppan, Karuppan, Chandan and other lakes effectively improving water source in the area. We will also be requesting the government for funds under the Nammakku Naame scheme to tackle the drought situation."

P S Shekar, a farmer from Maampatti, said, "Even after the flooding of Thenpennai reduces, the well will be beneficial to farmers in the villager."

When TNIE tried to contact officials from the Harur Block Development Office (BDO), they were not reachable.