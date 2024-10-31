TN govt buses’ delay costs Tiruppur workers arm and a leg

TIRUPPUR: Private vans made a killing charging three times the ticket fare in government buses as thousands of workers headed home, especially in delta districts, from Tiruppur on Tuesday night. According to sources, the knitwear sector employs around 8 lakh people, including 3 lakh from outside the state.

Most of the knitwear companies in Tiruppur disbursed bonus to workers on Tuesday morning, following which they left for their home towns to celebrate Deepavali. As a result, serpentine queues were seen in front of the new bus stand on Tuesday night.

As time passed, the crowd swelled as TNSTC buses did not arrive on time. People had to stand in queue for more than one hour in the new bus stand to board a government bus to delta districts. Buses to southern districts were operated from Kovilvazhi bus stand.