Water release from Mettur dam increased to 12K cusecs

THANJAVUR: In view of the dry spell prevailing since heavy rain lashed the Cauvery delta districts about a week ago, the water resources department (WRD) from Wednesday morning stepped up water release from Mettur dam to 12,000 cusecs from 2,500 cusecs.

Following widespread rain in the delta region during the intervening night of October 24 and October 25, the release of River Cauvery water from Mettur dam was reduced to 2,500 cusecs from 7,500 cusecs.

There, however, were no rains since and hot conditions prevailed. Following this, delta farmers demanded an increase in water release from Mettur. Based on the requirement for their samba paddy cultivation, the WRD increased the quantum of river water release to 12,000 cusecs.

Though the sky was overcast on Wednesday, Sukumaran, a farmer in Tiruvaiyaru, said he was sceptical about receiving good rains.

Meanwhile, the increased flow from Mettur will take three more days to reach Kallanai or Grand Anicut and take another 10 days before it reaches the tail-end areas.

Hence even if there were rains during Wednesday night or Thursday, there will be still be a need for canal water for irrigating samba crop, Sukumaran added.