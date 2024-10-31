Will continue to push for Tamil Nadu fishers’ release from Sri Lanka: CM Stalin

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister M K Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government will continue to press the Union government to initiate diplomatic talks with Sri Lanka seeking the release of the arrested Tamil fishermen and their boats.

He was addressing thousands of cadres from various parties and the general public at Pasumpon on Wednesday, after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary and 62nd Guru Pooja.

Responding to a question about the Vaigai-Cauvery-Gundar scheme, the CM said that over 40% of the land acquisition process for the project was completed.

Over 9,000 police personnel were deployed across Ramanathapuram district to maintain law and order. From Wednesday early hours itself, people from neighbouring villages thronged the memorial at Pasumpon to pay their respects.

Earlier in the day, the CM garlanded Thevar’s statue in Goripalayam in Madurai. He was accompanied by ministers I Periyasamy, K K S S R Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and others, who also garlanded Thevar’s portrait at the venue and paid their respects at the statues of the Maruthu brothers in Teppakulam.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of other political parties also paid their tributes to the departed leader.