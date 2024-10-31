Youth fudges NEET mark, tries to get admission in Madras Medical College, held

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth was arrested on charges of forging a NEET scorecard and an admission letter from the Madras Medical College (MMC) on Tuesday. The issue came to light as the youth approached the college with the documents seeking admission. A search is on to nab two others involved in the case, police said.

According to the Kilpauk police, the accused was identified as C Lakshay of Medavakkam. After getting a NEET score of 127 in 2023 and 129 in 2024, he decided to forge a scorecard. He made one which claimed he scored 698 marks. He then proceeded to forge a fake admission letter from MMC. On Tuesday, he approached college along with his parents and demanded an explanation for not getting any communication from the college regarding his admission. He also submitted his documents.

As the college authorities went through the documents, they grew suspicious. They informed the directorate of medical education and research who checked the documents. When they realised they were fake, they alerted the police and he was arrested. Based on the information provided by him, a search is on to track two others who helped the youth in the forgery.