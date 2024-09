THANJAVUR: As many as 4,100 UG, PG and Ph.D. graduates in engineering, sciences, management, law, education and humanities were conferred degrees during the 38th convocation of SASTRA held on Saturday. The Founder-Chancellor’s Best Doctoral thesis Award was given to B Harishbabu, Bhavana Sivakumar and Raghunath Dos for their outstanding Ph.D. thesis work in engineering, sciences and non-STEM disciplines.

The Lord Selvamuthukumar award for best outgoing B.Tech graduate of 2024 batch was presented to Karthik Sainath Reddy from CSE branch. Ramco Group of Companies Chairman P R Venketrama Raja who gave away degrees, award in his convocation address said the landscape of design is changing due to multidisciplinary education. He also advised the graduates to engage in creative collaboration to stay relevant. Chancellor of SASTRA R Sethuraman presided. V-C S Vaidhyasubramaniam was present.