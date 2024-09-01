Madras High Court junks move to allow projects sans green nod

TN can apply for ex post facto EC for 3 projects: Madras HC

TN’s ELCOT got impleaded and sought post-facto clearance for IT towers built in Sholinganallur and Vilankurichi.

There are several other projects that have been stalled for want of post-facto clearance. Considering the huge amount of public money that has been sunk into these projects, the judges said, “We make it clear that it is open to Tamil Nadu to apply for ex post facto EC for the three projects mentioned in the affidavit filed by the Managing Director of ELCOT. Such application for ex post facto EC shall be considered by the MoEF on its own merits and in accordance with legal position by construing as if impugned OMs are operating. If applications for ex post facto EC have already been made, the same shall be carried to its logical end untrammeled by this order,” the judgment said.

The impugned OMs were issued by the environment ministry in February 2021 and July 2021. The Madurai bench of the Madras HC stayed the July OM after it was challenged and many projects got stalled. The HC in its ruling said EIA notification and CRZ notification mandate ‘prior EC’ and impugned OMs proceed on the basis that project proponents commencing work without EC which is clearly a violation / breach and it provides for certain SoPs and grounds for ex post facto EC. Taking the example of an area which is prone to landslides, the court said, “If mining activity or any other activity prohibited in that area is commenced, land would have become susceptible to landslides. If ex post facto EC applications are taken up, even if the EC is not given, damage would happen.”