NTK leader Seeman booked under SC/ST Act for casteist slur

CHENNAI: Avadi police has lodged a case against S Seeman, the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act on Saturday.

The Pattabiram police filed a against him on Friday under sections 353 of the BNS and sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act for allegedly using a casteist slur on one of his rallies in the run-up to the Vikravandi by-poll in July.

Two days ago, the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes directed the police to submit a status report after a DMK functionary had flagged the inordinate delay being taken to file a case against the leader.

Ajesh, the DMK functionary, had lodged a complaint against Seeman for allegedly using a derogatory term against an SC community during a press conference daring authorities to take action against him.