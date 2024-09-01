Release white paper on inoperative IVC: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson

CHENNAI: DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has raised concern over the under-utilisation of the Integrated Vaccines Complex (IVC) in Chengalpattu. He also urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to come out with a white paper after finding out the “the invisible hands” obstructing the vital-life saving facility from getting operational.

Seeking to know about the Union government’s preparation to handle Mpox and produce sufficient vaccines, Wilson pointed out, in his social media post, that the Govt of India established the complex at Chengalpattu through HLL Biotech Limited for ensuring the uninterrupted supply of affordable vaccines.

Recalling state’s support, he said Tamil Nadu handed over 100 acres of land to HLL. Despite the unit being inaugurated after delay in 2019, Wilson said it had to be closed as the centre did not extend financial support. “Not a single vaccine has been manufactured to this day, and the IVC is purposefully being kept closed for commercial reasons, with no constructive action being taken to utilise the Rs 900 crore unit,” he claimed. He also urged th eprime minister to intervene and reopen the complex to hand it over to the state government.