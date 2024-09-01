Tamil Nadu signs pact with Google to create impactful AI solutions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday signed an MoU with Google to drive technological development and foster innovation by focusing on initiatives in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) start-up enablement, and skilling and industrial ecosystem enablement to create impactful and scalable AI solutions.

The MoU was signed in Google’s Mountain View office in California in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a two-week visit to the US to attract investments. Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, who was also present, said the MoU will explore key AI initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI Labs.

“Our partnership with Google is a significant step forward towards establishing Tamil Nadu as a thriving AI and advanced electronics manufacturing hub,” he said. Pointing to the state’s flagship “Naan Mudhalvan” initiative to train youngsters, the minister said the state is committed to equipping 20 lakh youth with cutting-edge AI skills to prepare them for the future. “We look forward to exploring initiatives with Google under this programme,” he added.

Amit Zavery, Head of Platform of Google Cloud, said, “We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu — one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age”.