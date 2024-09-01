Woman, and sons held for murdering daughter-in-law in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Three, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter-in-law, on Saturday. The accused were identified as J Yasmin (47),the mother-in-law and her two sons, J Imran (27), and J Mukthar (24), all hailing from Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris district.

According to police sources, Imran had fallen in love with A Ashika Parveen (22), a resident of Bandishola, and married her in 2021.

However, due to frequent altercations between Yasmin and her daughter-in-law Ashika regarding dowry, the trio procured cyanide from a shop, mixed it with her coffee, and compelled Ashika to drink it, in June this year. Based on a complaint filed by Ashika’s father, a case was registered and the trio were arrested on Saturday.