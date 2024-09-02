Cracks appear on newly paved road under new Avinashi Road flyover, motorists raise concerns over safety

COIMBATORE: Motorists have raised concerns over the quality of the new road paved under the new Avinashi Road flyover near the Peelamedu junction as the top layer has started to chip away.

The special projects wing of the state highways department is constructing the flyover on Avinashi Road at an estimate cost of Rs 1,621 crore for a distance of 10.1 km. Over 75% of the work has been completed.

As part of the project, officials are paving service road along the flyover. Motorists and the public have raised concerns over the quality of the roads near Peelamedu junction.

Paved only recently, the cracks have appeared on the road in several places and the top layer has started chipping away, leaving motorists worried over their safety.

When inquired about it, a senior official of the special projects wing in the state highways department told TNIE, "It was freshly paved road and the work is incomplete. Chipping may happen when brakes are applied on freshly laid surfaces suddenly.

This is the first layer of 50 mm thickness. Another layer of 50 mm and a final layer of 40 mm will be laid above. Once completed, the road will be of superior quality matching the NH standards."