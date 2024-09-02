Four college staff held for sexual harassment in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Valparai Sub Division in Coimbatore on Sunday arrested four staff members, including teaching and non-teaching staff, of Government Arts and Science College in Valparai for alleged sexual harassment of female students.

The staff members were identified as S Sathishkumar (39) and M Muraliraj (33) – visiting professors (Commerce Department) – computer laboratory assistant A Anbarasu (37) and N Rajapandi (35) – a skill course trainer recruited under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Besides the lab assistant, the three were temporary staff members of the college.

As per official sources, a group of female students collectively made the decision to anonymously petition the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, citing the alleged sexual harassment they had faced from the staff members. The complaint was forwarded to the Coimbatore district social welfare officer for further inquiry.

On Friday, social welfare officer R Ambika and joint director of collegiate education (Coimbatore regional) V Kalaiselvi conducted an inquiry, during which it came to light that six female students were affected. The police said the students have been subjected to sexual harassment for the last one year.

Sources from the social welfare department told TNIE that over 10 female students could have been affected, however, only six of them have spoken out against the staff members so far. The students staying in hostels are affected the most, added sources. The investigating officer said the staff members had allegedly sent the students sexually inappropriate texts, made unwanted physical advances and sexually coloured remarks.

Following the inquiry, Ambika filed a complaint against the four staff members with the Valparai AWPS on Saturday. The police arrested the four on Sunday and registered a case under section 75 (1) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.