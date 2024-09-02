Garbage, silt not removed from several roads in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Residents and motorists from Coimbatore have raised concerns over the garbage and silt removed from stormwater drains and sewage channels being piled up on the roadside for weeks.

The waste, which was removed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) as part of their ongoing cleaning operations, is yet to be cleared, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

R Mohan, a resident and community activist from Cheran Nagar in Kavundampalayam said, "It is incredibly frustrating to see the garbage just sitting there for weeks. The CCMC started the cleanup work but failed to complete it. This negligence is causing serious trouble to residents, and we fear the onset of diseases due to this."

When inquired about it, a CCMC official told TNIE that the silt removed from the drains had been left on the roadsides to drain out the excess water and dry the waste before removing it from the streets. The official added that the waste will be removed soon.