Madras High Court adjourns bail petition of ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court adjourned the bail petition filed by NTK leader ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan in a case filed by IPS officer V Varunkumar.

In an anticipatory bail petition, ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan said it was a case booked against him on false charges by the Thilai Nagar police. The prosecution of the case is that netizens made several bad comments after the de facto complainant posted a tweet. The de facto complainant felt Durai was one of the three persons behind the instigation.

The government counsel submitted arguments against the anticipatory bail petition and said that Durai was a habitual offender and continuously instigated his social media followers.

The petitioner’s counsel said netizens reacted to his post and he could not be held responsible for their actions. The IPS officers did not follow proceedings and posted messages on social media, they added.

Hearing the arguments, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the case for further hearing.