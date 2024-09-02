Puducherry Municipality issues show-cause notice to 27 unlicensed hotels, guest houses

PUDUCHERRY: The unlicensed guest houses operating in Puducherry have come under the scanner with Puducherry Municipality issuing show cause notice to 27 of them in the town limits.

The move comes following complaints that several hotels and guest houses are operating without proper permissions.

Based on information from the Puducherry Superintendent of Police (East) and municipal investigations, the unauthorized operations were identified and a show cause notice was issued, Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality M Kandasamy said.

The concerned owners have been given a seven-day deadline to obtain the necessary trade licenses. Failure to comply will result in the immediate sealing of the establishments under the Puducherry Municipal Act.