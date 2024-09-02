Seven arrested in Rs 56 crore online trading scam; two call centres sealed in Bengaluru, Neyveli

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Cyber Crime Police have busted a scam worth over Rs 56 crore and arrested seven persons, who cheated many investors through a fake online trading application. The accused operated under the guise of a software development company and ran centres in Bengaluru and Neyveli, which were sealed by the police on Saturday. Vehicles, electronic equipment, and documents were seized during the operation. Authorities are continuing the search for other key suspects.

According to police, M Kokila (36), a resident of Lawspet, Puducherry, was looking for online trading opportunities when she was contacted by individuals claiming to be representatives of Global Software and Alogomaster Trading Company.

"They informed Kokila that she could earn significant profit by using their automatic robotic software for online trading. Believing them, Kokila purchased the software and made multiple payments amounting to ₹18,05,556, through UPI and bank transfers. When no returns were received, she tried contact the company," police said.

After failing to contact the company, Kokila filed a complaint with the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police by end of June. Following an initial inquiry, a case was registered on July 1 under Section 318(4) and Section 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Investigations revealed the suspects involved were operating from Bengaluru and Neyveli.