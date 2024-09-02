Spotted deer intrude into farmlands in Tiruppur-Coimbatore border, govt mulls relocation

TIRUPPUR: With farmers in six villages located on the Tiruppur-Coimbatore border complaining about spotted deer devouring their crops, the forest department is planning to relocate them to the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve after conducting a population survey. The farmers claim that there could be 5,000 spotted deer in the Kowsika and Noyyal river basins. The deer often get killed in road accidents or are hunted by stray dogs, as well.

According to sources, in Tiruppur, several spotted deer inhabit the Kowsika and Noyyal river basins and their associated waterbodies. These habitats are not protected forest areas. These are areas adjacent to WRD lands, agricultural plantations, and residential places.

The problem is severe in Thekkalur, Pudupalayam, Gothapalayam, Samanthankottai, Nallakattipalayam, Kamanaickenpalayam, Mangalam and other villages located on the Tiruppur-Coimbatore border areas. Farmers allege that large-scale crop destruction by deer has been a recurring trouble.

M Easwaran, district president of a farmers’ association, said, “Spotted deer mostly damage banana and maize crops. It costs us `25 to plant a banana sapling. We spend thousands of rupees on cultivating bananas. We have never had a full harvest. Deer that come in groups to waterbodies to quench thirst are entering our fields.”

Tiruppur DFO Devendra Kumar Meena said, “We have asked an organisation to conduct an estimation of the deer population. We have also submitted a proposal to the state seeking rescue vehicles. Then, we will draw up a plan either to relocate the deer completely to the ATR or implement other measures to control them based on discussion and consensus.”