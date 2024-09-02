Tamil Students’ Council planned at 720 colleges to woo youth to DMK

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract young voters, the DMK’s students wing has created a plan to establish ‘Tamil Maanavar Mandram’ (Tamil Students’ Council) in at least 720 colleges in Tamil Nadu.

While the avowed aim is to increase awareness among students about Tamil Nadu’s rich tradition and culture while fostering a sense of Tamil pride, party sources acknowledged that the focus will also be to create a strong support base among youngsters, which has become a necessity in the changing political landscape where new entrants and some established parties are trying to woo the youth.

The move can be seen in the context of DMK’s youth wing secretary and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent appeal to party seniors to pave the way for youngsters.

DMK students’ wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan, however, downplayed the political relevance of the initiative and said it is a bid to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s cultural fabric and inspire students to take pride in their Tamil identity and contribute positively to the society.

Ezhilarasan said the students’ wing is aiming to set up TSC in at least 10 colleges in each of its 72 district units, with 100 members enrolled in each college. District students’ wing functionaries will oversee the activities of the TSC and guide the members. He highlighted that former CM M Karunanidhi had established a similar council during his early years at Thiruvarur, and the relaunch has been initiated by the students’ wing to commemorate his birth centenary.