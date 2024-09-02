TN inks Rs 400-cr green energy deal with Ohmium to set up plant in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: American renewable energy firm Ohmium will be investing Rs 400 crore in Tamil Nadu to establish its manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu district. The facility is expected to provide jobs to around 500 people. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in San Francisco on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a two-week visit to the US to attract investments.

Ohmium designs and manufactures green hydrogen production and scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. It has established global green hydrogen pipelines across the US, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. The Chengalpattu unit will manufacture electrolyzers and green hydrogen.

The chief minister, on his X handle, described the signing of the MoU as another successful day in San Francisco. “This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!” his post read.

According to an official release, during an investors’ conference in San Francisco on August 29, the state signed MoUs with six global companies —Nokia, PayPal, Yiled Engineering Systems, Microchip Technology, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials — for an investment of Rs 900 crore, which will create 4,100 jobs in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

On August 30, the chief minister met with senior executives from Apple, Google, and Microsoft, inviting them to invest in Tamil Nadu and signed an MoU with Google for setting up Artificial Intelligence (AI) research labs in the state.