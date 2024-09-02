‘Translate Chandru panel report into Tamil’

VILLUPURAM: A conference on ‘Equality on Education’ led by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar and Justice K Chandru held on Sunday adopted resolutions to promote social justice and equality in educational institutions. It urged the state government to promptly implement the recommendations of the Justice Chandru committee.

The focus of the meet was eliminating caste discrimination in schools, inclusion of midday meals under centralised kitchens and transferring anganwadi students’ data from state government to local bodies with the help of expert review.

The conference wanted the government to introduce two semester exams in the first and second years of higher secondary and consider these marks for college admission and jobs. The government was urged to translate the panel report to Tamil and distribute it to all schools and colleges.

Political parties were asked to instruct their student wings to promote awareness on the findings of the report. The state SC/ST panel was asked to provide its recommendations to the government based on the report. Additionally, the state human rights panel was requested to launch an awareness campaign and implement a strategic plan related to the report.